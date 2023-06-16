Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,620,000 after purchasing an additional 114,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the fourth quarter worth $2,382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Universal by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $50.71 on Friday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $693.98 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

