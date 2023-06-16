Acrisure Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,649 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,281,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,256,000 after acquiring an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,807,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,738,000 after acquiring an additional 346,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,295,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,261,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,601,000 after buying an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,165,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,014,000 after buying an additional 200,094 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.34. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $214.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 2,200 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $72,468.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,120.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Don J. Chery acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $27,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,965.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,135 shares of company stock worth $376,256. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

