Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New $866,000 Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. PPL comprises approximately 1.0% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after buying an additional 3,419,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,600,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,463,000 after buying an additional 663,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,900,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,642,000 after buying an additional 373,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,266,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,781,000 after buying an additional 970,943 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. PPL’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

