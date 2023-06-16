Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Banner by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Up 3.4 %

BANR stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $162.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.97 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 30.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Insider Transactions at Banner

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.