Acrisure Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Banner by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
Banner Trading Up 3.4 %
BANR stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.
Banner Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.
Insider Transactions at Banner
In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,641.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,248 shares of company stock valued at $102,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.
About Banner
Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.
