Acrisure Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. New Mountain Finance makes up 0.9% of Acrisure Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 45.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.2% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 496,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger purchased 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $178,052.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.8%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.10%.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

