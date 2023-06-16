Acrisure Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHE opened at $543.35 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.66.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total transaction of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,624 shares of company stock worth $6,747,829 over the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

