AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.91

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 557055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on AHCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.07). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $744.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after buying an additional 6,568,394 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,788,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,672,000 after buying an additional 313,834 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after purchasing an additional 308,727 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.