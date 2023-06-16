Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Adobe also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $493.54.
Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %
ADBE stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $495.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 5.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
