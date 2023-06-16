Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83-4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion. Adobe also updated its FY23 guidance to $15.65-15.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $493.54.

Adobe Stock Up 2.4 %

ADBE stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $495.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 28.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 5.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

