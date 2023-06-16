Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $572.00 at Piper Sandler

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.00.

Shares of ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $495.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

