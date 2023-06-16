Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.54.

Adobe Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $495.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

