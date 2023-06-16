Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $550.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.54.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $495.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.