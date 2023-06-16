Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $490.91, but opened at $518.23. Adobe shares last traded at $508.62, with a volume of 3,406,318 shares traded.

The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $229.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

