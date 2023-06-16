Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBEGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $490.91, but opened at $518.23. Adobe shares last traded at $508.62, with a volume of 3,406,318 shares traded.

The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $229.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.