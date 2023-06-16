AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the May 15th total of 518,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

AEON Mall Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMLLF opened at C$12.53 on Friday. AEON Mall has a 1-year low of C$12.53 and a 1-year high of C$13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.85.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates 164 domestic shopping malls; and 35 overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

