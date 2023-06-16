Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Agiliti Stock Up 0.5 %
AGTI stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. Agiliti, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.44 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.
Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.
