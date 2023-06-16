agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an inline rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,181.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $117,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,834,147.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,236,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,468,829 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 163,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 27,876 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in agilon health by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 59,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in agilon health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

