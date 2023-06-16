Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of API opened at $3.44 on Friday. Agora has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.
Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 69.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Agora Company Profile
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.
