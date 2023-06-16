Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of API opened at $3.44 on Friday. Agora has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $36.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 69.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agora will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Agora by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,289,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 361,898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Agora by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 665,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Agora by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 314,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $2,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

