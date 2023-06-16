Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $317.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $312.17.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.