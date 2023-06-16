Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135.80 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.67). Approximately 2,778,031 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,873,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.40 ($1.66).

Airtel Africa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 933.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.59.

Airtel Africa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

