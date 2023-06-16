Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Andrew Cheng Sells 1,613 Shares

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $88,973.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,487,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,127,500.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $1,126,750.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $948,500.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $55.21 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.83 and a quick ratio of 20.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,610,000 after purchasing an additional 703,000 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,767,000 after acquiring an additional 81,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,623,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,383,000 after acquiring an additional 222,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,232,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after acquiring an additional 355,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKRO. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.