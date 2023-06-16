Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $26.88

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and traded as low as $26.12. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 22,327 shares changing hands.

Separately, ING Group downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.56.

The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4462 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.10. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.93%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

