Aldebaran Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,125 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,507 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM opened at $211.99 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a PE ratio of 557.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Societe Generale lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

