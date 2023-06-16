Aldebaran Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.62. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.