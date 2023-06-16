Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $779,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,531,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $2,054,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

