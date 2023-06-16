Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 576,879 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $194,137,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 2.4 %

Adobe stock opened at $490.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.99 and a 200 day moving average of $363.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $495.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.54.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.