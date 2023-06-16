Aleph Zero Tops One Day Volume of $1.34 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003529 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $200.11 million and $1.34 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 215,314,702 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

