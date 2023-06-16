Algorand (ALGO) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 16th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $802.38 million and approximately $27.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00015530 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,634,739,449 coins and its circulating supply is 7,249,362,619 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

