Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Rating Increased to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $2.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Morgan purchased 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,411.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

