Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 470,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLR opened at $0.19 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Get Allarity Therapeutics alerts:

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Allarity Therapeutics will post -30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

About Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.