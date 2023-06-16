Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLRGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 470,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allarity Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLR opened at $0.19 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLRGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Allarity Therapeutics will post -30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLRGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allarity Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allarity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allarity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.