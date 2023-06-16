Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 3,983 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSLGet Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $118,175.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,034,827.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 12th, Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $77,294.96.
  • On Thursday, April 13th, Bing Xue sold 3,983 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $100,769.90.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $800.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

