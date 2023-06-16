Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $25,130.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.11. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

