AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.57

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.57 and traded as high as C$24.92. AltaGas shares last traded at C$24.54, with a volume of 847,713 shares trading hands.
ALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB cut their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.46.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.58. The firm has a market cap of C$6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 65.12%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
