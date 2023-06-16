Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.27

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.27 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 41.88 ($0.52). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.51), with a volume of 11,125 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.04 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.28.

In other news, insider Graham Feltham purchased 40,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £18,032.52 ($22,563.21). 50.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

