Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

