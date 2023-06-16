Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,156 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

