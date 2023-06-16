AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Sells $3,360,000.00 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,137,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,419,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,805,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $4,488,000.00.

On Friday, June 9th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,884,800 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $3,015,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,414,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $2,248,260.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,207,946 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $1,956,872.52.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Antara Capital Lp sold 500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Antara Capital Lp sold 426,868 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $682,988.80.

On Monday, May 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,235,947 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $2,002,234.14.

AMC Entertainment Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMC opened at $4.77 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

