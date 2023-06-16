Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $83.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,131,000 after buying an additional 2,855,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,784,000 after buying an additional 72,535 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 8,539.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 36,974 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

