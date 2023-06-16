American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,699 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,115 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of American Express worth $77,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after purchasing an additional 665,857 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,541,863,000 after purchasing an additional 177,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $880,402,000 after purchasing an additional 602,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.88. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

