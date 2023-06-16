American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after acquiring an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $194.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

