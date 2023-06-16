Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up 1.7% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.21. The company had a trading volume of 126,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.38 and a 200 day moving average of $317.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

