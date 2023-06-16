Amerityre (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Amerityre shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 407 shares traded.

Amerityre Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.78.

Amerityre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerityre Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires. It operates through the following segments: Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires and Polyurethane Elastomer Industrial Tires. The Closed-Cell Polyurethane Foam Tires segment manufacture closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, golf and baggage carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerityre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerityre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.