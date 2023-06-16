Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the May 15th total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amesite Stock Performance

AMST stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Amesite has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Amesite by 295.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amesite by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amesite in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 4.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

