Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 4.2%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01). Approximately 9,417,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 10,942,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Amigo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.06.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

