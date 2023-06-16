Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP owned 0.12% of Amplify Energy worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 131,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $266.55 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy ( NYSE:AMPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 103.74% and a return on equity of 186.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $182,203.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

