AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of AMPG stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPG. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 304,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.

