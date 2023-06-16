AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the May 15th total of 136,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
AmpliTech Group Price Performance
Shares of AMPG stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter.
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G.
