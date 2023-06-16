Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Down 5.7%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 357,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 204,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

