Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) PT at GBX 1,019.33

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,019.33 ($12.75).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.14) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.34) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.76) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BA stock opened at GBX 956 ($11.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 985.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 914.34. The firm has a market cap of £29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,900.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at BAE Systems

About BAE Systems

In other news, insider Tom Arseneault sold 23,627 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.51), for a total transaction of £217,368.40 ($271,982.48). Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.