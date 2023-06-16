Analysts Set Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT at $26.00

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAMF shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Stock Performance

JAMF opened at $19.77 on Friday. Jamf has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72.

Insider Transactions at Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $552,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,630.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $552,669.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,630.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,130 shares of company stock worth $1,263,856 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 33.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jamf during the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Jamf by 370.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 210,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 165,597 shares during the period. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC grew its position in Jamf by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 690,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

(Get Rating

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.