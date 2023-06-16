Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD):

6/16/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $138.00.

6/15/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $100.00 to $170.00.

6/15/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $77.00 to $120.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $137.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $100.00 to $158.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $150.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $140.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $98.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $170.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $150.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $145.00.

6/14/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $110.00.

6/12/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $150.00.

6/12/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $145.00.

6/6/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $120.00 to $135.00.

5/23/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $120.00.

5/18/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $98.00.

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $79.00 to $84.00.

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $68.00 to $81.00.

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00.

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $103.00 to $108.00.

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00.

5/3/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $76.00 to $85.00.

5/1/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $102.00.

4/25/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $98.00.

4/24/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $112.00 to $115.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/24/2023 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $80.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $200.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

