Analyzing Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 47.17% 22.53% 16.50% Imperial Petroleum 41.33% 71.24% 18.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Castor Maritime and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $262.10 million 0.16 $118.56 million $1.15 0.38 Imperial Petroleum $157.32 million 0.35 $29.51 million $4.56 0.93

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Castor Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Castor Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Imperial Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

1.4% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imperial Petroleum has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Castor Maritime and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Imperial Petroleum beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products. As of March 08, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 22 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, seven Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, five Aframax/LR2 tanker vessels, and 12 dry bulk vessels, as well as 22,700 TEU containership vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

