Analyzing Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) and Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Marpai and Mangoceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marpai presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 329.18%. Given Marpai’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marpai is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $27.80 million 0.61 -$26.47 million ($1.45) -0.40 Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Marpai and Mangoceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mangoceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marpai.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -107.22% -319.75% -79.91% Mangoceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.9% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Marpai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marpai beats Mangoceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology. Marpai, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. focuses on develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform. It offers erectile dysfunction products under the Mango brand name. The company sells its products through online website mangorx.com. Mangoceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

