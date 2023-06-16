Analyzing TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for TC Bancshares and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 7.48% 1.64% 0.33% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.09% 11.12% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $17.36 million 4.11 $1.76 million N/A N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.71 million 2.05 $4.87 million $1.72 8.66

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

(Get Rating)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.